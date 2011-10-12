SEAL BEACH, Calif Six people were killed and three others critically wounded in a shooting on Wednesday at a hair salon in the California coastal town of Seal Beach, an Orange County fire official said.

The suspected shooter was arrested by officers from the Seal Beach police department, county fire authority spokesman Marc Stone told Reuters. The shooting occurred at the Salon Meritage on Pacific Coast Highway.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Mary Slosson; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)