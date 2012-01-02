SAN DIEGO Three men and a woman were found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home near San Diego after shooting broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day, police said.

Authorities in Coronado, a tony island enclave off the coast of San Diego, were called to a condo shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired at the residence, sheriff's Lieutenant Larry Nesbit said.

Officers arrived to find the body of an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the doorway of the building, he said.

After entering the condo, police found the bodies of two more men and a woman. Further details, including the identities of the dead, are not being released at this time, Nesbit said.

San Diego sheriff's homicide detectives said no one was being sought in connection with the deaths.

"Although we are early into the investigation, we do not believe we have any outstanding suspects," Nesbit said.

Navy police from the nearby base at North Island were brought in to determine if any of the victims were in the military, Nesbit said.

Naval Base Coronado includes a training site for Navy SEALs, as well as aircraft carriers and helicopter squadrons, according to the Navy website.

The island is home to about 25,000 people, with a median home price of $1.1 million, according to real estate websites.

(Reporting by Marty Graham; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Colleen Jenkins)