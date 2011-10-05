CODY, Wyo Three people were shot dead on the Crow Indian Reservation in southern Montana on Tuesday, and federal agents and police searched into the night for the suspected gunman, the FBI said.

The suspect, Sheldon Bernard Chase, 22, was "considered armed and extremely dangerous," and was "believed to be responsible" for the three deaths on Tuesday afternoon, the FBI said in a brief statement.

The shootings occurred near Lodge Grass, a rural community of roughly 500 people about 60 miles southeast of Montana's largest city, Billings, and 20 miles north of the Wyoming border. Few other details were immediately available.

The FBI described Chase as standing over 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. They said he may be driving a Toyota with North or South Dakota license plates or a Volkswagen Jetta with expired Montana plates.

