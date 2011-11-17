CHICAGO A gunman entered a FedEx facility in the Chicago suburb of Bedford Park Thursday morning and opened fire before taking his own life, officials said.

Police were alerted to a "domestic disturbance" at the facility at about 8 a.m. local time, according to the Bedford Park Police Department.

While police were on the way to the scene, several 911 calls were received about shots being fired at the facility.

Bedford Park police and other law enforcement agencies helped employees exit the building. Police then discovered that the shooter had killed himself. He had been armed with a handgun.

Police used a remote camera to identify the gunman and look for other victims, according to a Cook County Sheriff's Department representative. The man's identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

No other injuries have been reported.

A FedEx operator said the company could provide no further information about the shooting at this time.

