Norcross polices officers investigate at the Su Jung Health Sauna spa where five people died in a murder-suicide on late Tuesday night in Norcross, Georgia, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Norcross Police Chief Warren Summers makes a phone call during an investigation at the Su Jung Health Sauna spa where five people died in a murder-suicide on late Tuesday night in Norcross, Georgia, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Norcross police officer A. Rivera (L), turns away a woman who did not want to be identified at the Su Jung Health Sauna spa where five people died in a murder-suicide on late Tuesday night in Norcross, Georgia, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Norcross polices officers investigate at the Su Jung Health Sauna spa where five people died in a murder-suicide on late Tuesday night in Norcross, Georgia, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

ATLANTA Police investigating a shooting rampage at a suburban Atlanta health club have identified the four victims as relatives of the gunman, who fatally shot himself after opening fire on his two sisters and their husbands.

Authorities on Wednesday said they had recovered a .45 caliber handgun at the health club in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 miles northeast of Atlanta, where the shooting occurred late Tuesday. They said the killings were the result of a domestic dispute.

The gunman had been at the spa earlier in the day, Norcross police said, and had been asked to leave by one of his sisters.

"The suspect returned at approximately 8:40 p.m. and spoke briefly with a female victim and then produced a semi-auto pistol and shot the victims," a police statement said.

After firing on his two sisters and their husbands, the shooter turned the gun on himself.

The victims were of Korean heritage, said Norcross police Captain Brian Harr, who declined to name either the shooter or the victims. They ranged in age from early 50s to mid 60s.

"The victims have family members outside of the country, and we aren't going to release the names until we are sure the family members have been notified," he said.

Four people were already dead when officers arrived Tuesday night at Sujung Beauty Health and Sauna, and a fifth victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Harr said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Paul Thomasch)