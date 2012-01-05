TUCSON, Ariz Democratic Representative Gabrielle Giffords will attend a vigil in Tucson on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the mass shooting a year ago in which she was badly wounded, her office said on Wednesday.

Giffords will join a candlelit vigil at the University of Arizona on the evening of January 8, with her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly.

The event is one of dozens planned to mark the anniversary of the shooting, when a gunman opened fire at a congressional outreach event, killing six people and wounding 13 others, including Giffords, who was shot through the head.

"Congresswoman Giffords wanted to be back in Tucson for this very emotional weekend," Pia Carusone, Giffords' chief of staff said in a statement.

"She felt it was important to be in her hometown with her family, staff members and a few close friends.

Giffords has been undergoing intensive therapy in Houston since she was shot. The visit to Tucson over the weekend will be the fourth to the city since the shooting. She previously flew back for Father's Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

Other commemorative events will include plans to ring bells across the city at 10:11 a.m., the time of the shooting, and an interfaith service at St. Augustine's Cathedral in downtown Tucson at 1 p.m. It culminates with the evening vigil at the University Mall.

Also taking part in the vigil will be Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, Rabbi Stephanie Aaron and Dr. Peter Rhee, chief of the division of trauma, critical care and emergency surgery at the University of Arizona Medical Center, who treated Giffords and others who were wounded in the shooting.

A 23-year-old college dropout, Jared Loughner, was arrested and charged with crimes including attempting to assassinate Giffords. He pleaded not guilty, and was found unfit to stand trial.

