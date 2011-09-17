Tuscon shooting rampage suspect Jared Lee Loughner is pictured in this undated booking photograph released by the U.S. Marshals Service on February 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

PHOENIX Accused Tucson shooting suspect Jared Loughner needs a further eight months of mental health treatment at a federal prison hospital if he is to become competent to stand trial, prosecutors said on Friday.

In a court filing, prosecutors also argued that Loughner must attend a hearing in person at U.S. District Court in Tucson scheduled for September 21 on extended treatment recommended by a prison psychologist.

Loughner was declared in May to be mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges he killed six people and wounded 13 others, including Arizona Democratic Representative Gabrielle Giffords, on January 8 in Tucson.

He pleaded not guilty in March to 49 charges stemming from the shooting at the "Congress on Your Corner" event, including multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Described by his own lawyers as "gravely mentally ill," Loughner has been undergoing psychiatric evaluation at the facility in Springfield to determine whether his ability to understand the court proceedings against him can be restored.

In response, attorneys for Loughner asked the court to deny the extension, arguing that prosecutors had "failed to establish ... that there is a substantial probability that Mr. Loughner's mental condition can be improved such that the trial may proceed."

Loughner's treatment in Missouri includes involuntary medication with anti-psychotic drugs, a treatment which has been the subject of an ongoing court battle.

His attorneys argue that the forced medication is a violation of his due-process rights and an invasion of his personal liberty.

Prosecutors argue that doctors were prompted to forcibly medicate him as he posed a danger to medical staff assigned to evaluate and treat him.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Peter Bohan)