Tuscon shooting rampage suspect Jared Lee Loughner is pictured in this undated booking photograph released by the U.S. Marshals Service on February 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

PHOENIX Accused Tucson shooting suspect Jared Loughner must attend a court hearing to determine whether doctors will get more time to restore his mental competency so he can be tried, a federal judge ordered on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Larry Burns set a September 27 hearing in federal court in Tucson on a time extension that prosecutors claim is needed for prison psychologists in Springfield, Missouri, to make Loughner mentally fit to stand trial, a court official said.

Prosecutors want another eight months to continue treating Loughner, who has been in the Missouri facility since May 27.

Attorneys said in court papers that new information from prison psychologist Dr. Christina Pietz indicated there is a "substantial probability" Loughner will be made competent by then.

But defense attorneys object to any time extension, saying prosecutors have not proven "Loughner's mental condition can be improved such that the trial may proceed."

Loughner, 23, is accused of opening fire outside a grocery store in a January 8 shooting spree that killed six and wounded 13 others, including Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

He has pleaded not guilty to 49 criminal charges, including multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Loughner is being forcibly medicated with a variety of anti-psychotic drugs at the facility for federal prisoners in Missouri.

Late last month, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges heard arguments about whether Loughner can be medicated against his will and the procedures that must be carried out by prison officials to do so.

Loughner's attorneys want the drugs to be stopped, arguing his right to due process and personal liberty are being violated. Prosecutors maintain the medication regime needs to continue, saying that without them Loughner poses a danger to prison officials treating him.

Burns has allowed the forced medications to continue despite repeated objections by defense attorneys. The appeals court has yet to rule on the matter.

(Editing by Tim Gaynor and Jerry Norton)