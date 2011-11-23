PHOENIX U.S. prosecutors asked an appeals court on Tuesday to reject a motion by Tucson shooting suspect Jared Loughner that seeks to stop medicating him against his will.

Prosecutors told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco that Loughner's defense attorneys have no legal grounds for the appeal made in court papers on Monday, according to a nine-page court filing.

They added that the court already is considering two other cases involving the forced medication of Loughner, accused in a January 8 shooting spree that left six dead and 13 other wounded, including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Giffords, an Arizona Democrat, was shot through the head in the rampage outside a Tucson supermarket and is undergoing intensive rehabilitation in Houston.

Loughner in May was declared not competent to stand trial. He has been receiving antipsychotic medication at a facility for federal prisoners in Missouri, in a bid to restore him to mental competency.

In the latest court filing, prosecutors called the appeal by Loughner's attorney's "moot" because he is being forcibly medicated based on a decision made by prison doctors in September, not July as was cited by Loughner's lawyers.

Also on Tuesday, a U.S. District Court judge denied a request by the accused shooter's counsel to videotape his competency interviews conducted at the Missouri facility.

The 23-year-old college dropout was diagnosed as suffering from schizophrenia, disordered thinking and delusions, and was declared mentally incompetent on May 25.

He has pleaded not guilty to 49 criminal charges stemming from the shooting rampage, including multiple counts of first-degree murder.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Peter Bohan)