CONWAY, Mass A woman and her two teen children were shot dead early on Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and the mother's live-in boyfriend was taken into custody, authorities said.

Milka Rivera, 39, her son Max Montanez, 16, and daughter, Sachary Montanez, 19, were killed at around 2 a.m. on Monday, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said at a news conference.

Rivera's live-in boyfriend for the last five or six years, Jose Luis Tejeda, 40, was under arrest and will be charged with three counts of murder, Blodgett said.

He is not the children's father, authorities said.

The victims were found in the son's upstairs bedroom and a weapon was found near the home's back door, authorities said.

The family lived in a housing development in Lawrence, about 30 miles north of Boston, police chief John Romero said.

Tejeda apparently encountered a stranger on the sidewalk outside the home and told him that he had just killed someone, police said. The stranger called police, officials said.

The prosecutor said there was no clear motive for the killing, which appeared to be in the "spectrum of domestic abuse." He said police had never been summoned to the family's home for a dispute and there were no court-issued restraining orders in place.

Max Montanez was a sophomore in high school, while his sister was bound for college in a matter of days.

Authorities said Tejeda was set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

