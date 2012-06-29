A soldier at the Fort Bragg, North Carolina Army base suspected of killing one member of his unit, wounding another and then turning the gun on himself was in critical condition, the Army base said in a statement on Friday.

The alleged shooter, an Army specialist, was facing court martial for allegedly stealing a tool box worth nearly $2,000 from the motor pool, and could have been dishonorably discharged if found guilty, an Army official said on Thursday.

The battalion commander had gathered his unit for a safety briefing that was really more of a "stay safe" talk before the July 4th weekend, the official said.

Specialist Michael Latham, 22, suffered a non-life threatening wound in Thursday's shooting and he was treated and released from a hospital, the Army statement said.

The suspected shooter and the deceased victim were not identified, pending notification of next of kin.

"Taking care of the soldiers in the unit and their families is our number one priority at this time, while we simultaneously work the investigation surrounding this terrible tragedy," said Lieutenant General Daniel Allyn, the commander at Fort Bragg.

