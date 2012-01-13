A view shows the house of suspected gunman Ronald Dean Davis at 103 Telegraph Lane in Star, North Carolina January 13, 2012. Davis, 50, is suspected of shooting dead three colleagues and critically injuring another at his workplace, the McBride Lumber Company, before returning to his house to shoot himself on Friday, police said. REUTERS/John Adkisson

A view shows the house of suspected gunman Ronald Dean Davis at 103 Telegraph Lane in Star, North Carolina January 13, 2012. Davis, 50, is suspected of shooting dead three colleagues and critically injuring another at his workplace, the McBride Lumber Company, before returning to his house to shoot himself on Friday, police said. REUTERS/John Adkisson

A view shows the house of suspected gunman Ronald Dean Davis at 103 Telegraph Lane in Star, North Carolina January 13, 2012. Davis, 50, is suspected of shooting dead three colleagues and critically injuring another at his workplace, the McBride Lumber Company, before returning to his house to shoot himself on Friday, police said. REUTERS/John Adkisson

A view shows the McBride Lumber Company after a fatal shooting in Star, North Carolina January 13, 2012. A worker at the lumber company is suspected of shooting dead three colleagues and critically injuring another, before shooting himself on Friday, police said. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Police tape is visible at McBride Lumber Company after a fatal shooting in Star, North Carolina January 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Star, North Carolina A lumber company worker in Star, North Carolina, is suspected of shooting dead three colleagues and critically injuring another, before shooting himself on Friday, police said.

The suspect apparently targeted specific co-workers at the McBride Lumber Company when he opened fire with a 12-gauge shotgun about 6 a.m, said Sheriff Dempsey Owens of Montgomery County.

"It appears that a lone gunman entered his workplace and went to four individuals inside and confronted them and shot all four of them, killing three and injuring one," said Owens.

The suspected shooter then returned to his home about a mile north of the lumber company where he shot himself in the head, Owens said. The man, Ronald Dean Davis, 50, was still alive when police found him slumped on his couch.

Police also discovered a six-page handwritten note at the scene. The note, Owens said, is "very vague and rambles a lot."

Davis and the injured victim were both flown to a hospital in Chapel Hill. "Both of them are in bad shape," Owens said.

Owens said it was unclear what sparked the shooting.

The McBride Lumber Co, which makes wood pallets, declined to comment.

(Reporting by John Adkisson, Jim Brumm and Michelle Nichols, editing by Paul Thomasch)