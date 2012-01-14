The North Carolina lumber company worker who shot dead three fellow employees before turning a shotgun on himself died from his wound on Saturday, police said.

Ronald Dean Davis, 50, died at about 6 a.m. at the University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill from a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in an emailed statement.

Davis opened fire on co-workers at the McBride Lumber Co. in Star at about 6 a.m. on Friday, apparently targeting specific employees, police have said.

Three people were killed and a fourth was badly wounded.

Davis then returned to his home about a mile north of the lumber company and shot himself in the head, police said. Officers found him slumped on his couch.

Police discovered a rambling, six-page handwritten note at the scene and said the motive for the shootings was unclear.

The wounded employee was also transported to the Chapel Hill hospital. Neither the police nor the hospital would provide details on the worker's condition.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; editing by Dan Burns)