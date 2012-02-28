Alleged gunman TJ Lane is escorted out of the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies for his court appearance after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Authorities on Tuesday formally identified the suspect in Monday's shooting rampage at a northeast Ohio high school as 17-year-old T.J. Lane.

The identification was made during Lane's initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Geauga County Juvenile Court, which was broadcast on live television.

Lane was ordered held in detention pending the filing of formal charges. No charges were filed by prosecutors in Tuesday's hearing, at which the judge also instructed attending media not to record any images of Lane during court proceedings.

Three students from Chardon High School have been declared dead as a result of the shooting, while two others were wounded and remained hospitalized.

(Reporting By James Kelleher; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Thomasch)