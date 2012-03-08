A gunman holds a gun as Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers surround him on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was 'shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them' Tulsa County Sheriff's Sgt. Shannon Clark said, according to the Tulsa World newspaper. REUTERS/John Fancher

A gunman holds a gun as Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers surround him on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was 'shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them' Tulsa County Sheriff's Sgt. Shannon Clark said, according to the Tulsa World newspaper. REUTERS/John Fancher

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was 'shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them' Tulsa County Sheriff's Sgt. Shannon Clark said, according to the Tulsa World newspaper. REUTERS/John Fancher

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was 'shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them' Tulsa County Sheriff's Sgt. Shannon Clark said, according to the Tulsa World newspaper. REUTERS/John Fancher

OKLAHOMA CITY A gunman fired a flurry of shots into the air and then traded gunfire with police outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on Wednesday, wounding a sheriff's deputy and an innocent bystander, authorities said.

The gunman was also wounded, according to police.

Officers had no explanation for why the gunman began shooting skyward in an outdoor plaza in the middle of the afternoon, said Tulsa Police spokesman Leland Ashley, who did not release the names of those involved.

The gunman, shot in the upper torso, was in critical condition, but the wounds sustained by the deputy and the male bystander were not life-threatening, Ashley said.

(Reporting By Steve Olafson; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Greg McCune)