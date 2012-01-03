CORONADO, Calif Two Navy pilots were among four people killed in an apparent New Years Day murder-suicide on the wealthy island of Coronado off the coast of San Diego, officials said on Monday.

The two were F/A-18 pilots training at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the base said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office initially posted on its website that the both were male, and both 25 years old. The Medical Examiner's information said the third deceased man was a 31-year-old resident of nearby Chula Vista.

The Office later took the information off the website.

Authorities in Coronado, a wealthy island enclave off the coast of San Diego, were called to a condo shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired at the residence, according to the sheriff's department.

Once there, officers found the body of an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the doorway of the building, police said.

After entering the condo, police found the bodies of two more men and a woman. Further details, including the identities of the dead, have not yet been released.

Next door neighbor Don Hubbard, an 85-year-old retired Navy pilot, said in a telephone interview that the female victim was the 24-year-old sister of one of the pilots.

San Diego sheriff's homicide detectives said no one was being sought in connection with the deaths.

On Monday, the crime scene tape had been removed from the area, and the rear door of the three-condominium complex was scarred by a bullet hole and a blood stain remaining on the bricks by the door.

