Concerned individuals console each other after six people were killed and three others critically wounded in a shooting at a hair salon in the Southern California coastal town of Seal Beach, Califrornia October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Whitcomb

A view of the perimeter of a crime scene where six people were killed and three others critically wounded during a shooting at a hair salon in the southern California coastal town of Seal Beach, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Whitcomb

Police officers guard the entrance to Salon Meritage following a shooting that left six people dead and three injured in Seal Beach, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

SEAL BEACH, Calif A gunman opened fire at a busy hair salon in the Southern California coastal town of Seal Beach on Wednesday, killing six people and critically wounding three others before he was arrested, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, fled the scene in a vehicle and was taken into custody moments later about a half mile away, Seal Beach police Sergeant Steve Bowles told reporters nearly two hours after the shooting.

"We feel very confident at this point that we do have the single and only suspect in custody," Bowles said. "He appeared cooperative and did not resist our officers at all when he was detained."

The shooting marked the first murders in several years in Seal Beach, a quiet Orange County town about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, he said.

Circumstances of the shooting remained murky, and Bowles said detectives were trying to establish a motive for the violence and any link between the gunman and the establishment, called the Salon Meritage.

The owner of the shopping center where the salon is located, Henry Morales, said he was told by Meritage employees that the gunman was the ex-husband of a hair stylist there.

A long-time customer who identified herself only as Karen said she heard about the shooting and called her stylist, who answered the phone in a state of panic.

"He was screaming, and the phone went dead. He was hysterical," she said.

Bowles said only that police assumed there was some kind of relationship between the suspect and someone in the salon.

SOME INSIDE SALON UNHARMED

Of the nine people struck by gunfire, six were dead at the scene and three others were taken to Long Beach Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, Bowles said. He did not know how many of the victims were employees or how many were patrons.

All six of the dead were believed to have been shot inside the salon, and one man who was wounded was found in the parking lot, but it was not clear where he was struck, he said.

"There are survivors from inside the salon that escaped without harm," Bowles said..

The Los Angeles Times reported that the salon's owner was among the dead, citing his niece.

The salon, which was filled with customers at the time of the shooting, is located in a sprawling open-air shopping center on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach.

The area around the salon was cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape, and several nearby streets were blocked off by police.

Cindy Spinosa, who works at the Seal Beach Chiropractic Center across the street from the salon, said she and others were left shaken by the outburst of violence.

"It's such a quiet little community. We don't experience things like this," she said.

Live overhead television footage broadcast on KCAL9-TV showed a white pickup truck left parked by a roadside with three of its doors open about a half mile from the shooting scene. The station reported that a number of weapons were recovered from the vehicle by police.

Bowles said the type of weapon or weapons used by the gunman was not immediately known.

(Additional reporting Mary Slosson; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)