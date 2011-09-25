SEATTLE A man armed with two rifles opened fire on Saturday near where parents and students were gathered at a middle school football field in a Seattle suburb, before he was shot dead by police, authorities said.

The 51-year-old gunman abandoned his Kia sedan in the center of Issaquah, Washington, blocking traffic, King County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sergeant John Urquhart said.

He then walked a few blocks to an area with several schools and, once there, opened fire without hitting anyone as people took cover, Urquhart said.

"Several Issaquah police officers caught up with him as he was firing, both randomly and at them," he said, and the man was shot and killed by police.

Police said they have no idea what motivated the gunman, whom they did not immediately identify. Issaquah is located 15 miles east of Seattle.

(Reporting by Nicole Neroulias: Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Cynthia Johnston)