AUSTIN, Texas One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a home in Fort Worth, Texas, police said.

"Numerous individuals" were gathered at the home when "an unknown suspect approached on foot and began shooting in the direction of the victims," Officer Sharron Neal of the Fort Worth Police Department told Reuters in an email.

"Several victims were struck by the gunfire," she said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and seven others were transported to two different hospitals, according to Neal.

Two of the victims were in surgery, and the other five did not have life-threatening injuries, she said.

An investigation was ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.

