Police cars are seen at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Police officers watch over what appears to be a dead body at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A woman sits on the curb wearing handcuffs at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Police officers take notes at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. Reports say at least two people are dead while 19 others have been injured including an infant following a shooting in Scarborough on Monday night. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police officer walks the crime scene as people look on following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Two people were killed and 21 others injured in what may have been a gang-related shootout at a Toronto street party late on Monday evening, raising fears of violent retaliation in Canada's largest city.

In the second high-profile shooting in Toronto in less than two months, a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were killed. Police said a toddler was grazed by a bullet and is expected to recover, while another victim was in critical condition.

"We are very concerned, not only with the quick resolution and solving of this crime, but of the potential for retaliatory violence," Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair told a news conference at which he promised to step up police presence in response.

He said there was a "strong indication" of gang involvement in the incident. Two people exchanged gunfire at the party, where police had previously responded to noise complaints. One of the injured has been taken into custody as "a person of interest".

The shooting took place in suburban Scarborough, about 20km (15 miles) east of downtown.

It raised fears about gun violence in a city that takes pride in its relatively low crime rate compared with U.S. urban centers. Canada has very strict laws controlling the use of handguns, and violent crime is usually rare.

But barely six weeks ago, two people were killed and six wounded in a gang-related weekend shooting at the downtown Eaton Centre, one of Toronto's top tourist destinations.

One eyewitness told CityNews TV that the latest shooting took place at an annual barbecue block party that had been scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday after heavy weekend rainstorms. Police said hundreds of people were at the party when the shooting occurred.

"I am shocked and disgusted by this senseless act of violence," Toronto Mayor Rob Ford said in a statement.

Six weeks ago Ford described the downtown mall shooting where two people died as an isolated incident in "the safest city in the world".

"I can assure you, Toronto is not like Detroit," Ford told reporters on Tuesday.

The murders were the 27th and 28th this year in Toronto. Detroit, a far smaller U.S. city, had 184 murders by mid-July.

(Additional reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Myra MacDonald and Janet Guttsman)