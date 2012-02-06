SAN DIEGO A federal judge on Monday granted prison doctors four more months to attempt to restore the mental competency of Jared Loughner, the man charged with last year's deadly Arizona shooting rampage, so that he can stand trial.

In granting an extension of Loughner's commitment to a federal prison hospital in Missouri, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns in San Diego cited a psychologist's report finding that the accused gunman was making "measurable progress" in his treatment there.

Loughner is charged with opening fire on a crowd outside a Tucson supermarket last January, killing six people and wounding 13 others, including then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

