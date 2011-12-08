WASHINGTON Virginia Tech University, site of a 2007 massacre that killed 32 people, said Thursday that a police officer and one other person had been shot in an incident on campus.

"A police officer has been shot. A potential second victim is reported," the university said on its Twitter feed.

"Stay indoors. Secure in place," the message said.

The school described the suspect as a white male in gray sweat pants and a maroon sweat shirt.

MSNBC reported that a campus police officer and a suspect exchanged shots at a traffic stop and that the suspect was still at large.

