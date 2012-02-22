A gunman shot two people at a Walmart distribution center in central Virginia on Wednesday, a Dinwiddie County Fire Department spokeswoman said.

One of the two victims was airlifted to a hospital, spokeswoman Denice Marrs said.

The shootings took place on the outskirts of Petersburg, she said.

"He came at them with a gun," Marrs said. "Right now we can confirm two victims."

She declined to say whether those shot were dead or wounded, or the type of firearm used.

A nearby elementary school was locked down as a precaution but the lockdown was lifted.

The Dinwiddie County sheriff's office has scheduled a news conference on the shootings, Marrs said.

