A gunman shot two people at a Walmart distribution center in central Virginia on Wednesday, a Dinwiddie County Fire Department spokeswoman said.
One of the two victims was airlifted to a hospital, spokeswoman Denice Marrs said.
The shootings took place on the outskirts of Petersburg, she said.
"He came at them with a gun," Marrs said. "Right now we can confirm two victims."
She declined to say whether those shot were dead or wounded, or the type of firearm used.
A nearby elementary school was locked down as a precaution but the lockdown was lifted.
The Dinwiddie County sheriff's office has scheduled a news conference on the shootings, Marrs said.
