A man shot his manager in the leg, fired at sheriff's deputies and then killed himself with a shot to the chest at a Walmart distribution center in central Virginia on Wednesday, officials said.

The female manager who was shot was taken to a hospital and her injuries were not considered life-threatening, Wal-Mart Stores Inc said in a statement.

"All other associates who were in the building are accounted for and safe," the statement said.

Officials offered no immediate reason for the shooting.

"Deputies arrived three minutes after the call came in. When they arrived, a male came out of the front door and shot twice at two of my deputies. He then turned the gun on himself," Dinwiddie County Sheriff D.T. Adams told a news conference.

A nearby elementary school was briefly locked down as a precaution, Dinwiddie County Fire Department spokeswoman Denice Marrs said.

