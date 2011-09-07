MORGANTOWN, W.Va A West Virginia man on a tri-state killing spree gunned down six people and ran over a seventh with his car before committing suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Five of the seven attacked have died, police said, and the alleged shooter, Shayne Riggleman, 22, of Morgantown, shot and killed himself after getting pulled over by police in Kentucky.

West Virginia State Police said the bloody trail began in Morgantown on Monday, when they were called to a home and found five bodies with lethal shotgun wounds.

They said Riggleman, driving a vehicle stolen from one of the victims, then traveled to Fairchance, Pennsylvania, to meet a female friend.

On Pennsylvania's Interstate 79, Riggleman struck another car and ran over the elderly driver as she exited her vehicle, critically wounding her. The victim's name has not been released.

Riggleman drove back into West Virginia and then stopped to get gas on I-79 in Roane County, 139 miles outside Morgantown. He shot the station attendant, Donald Nichols, who was now in critical condition, police said.

Riggleman got back on the road, entering Kentucky, and the Lewis County Sheriffs Department attempted to pull over his car. After a short pursuit, Riggleman stopped the car and shot himself, police said.

Authorities identified the dead as Charles Richardson, III, 49; wife Karin Richardson, 50; their two children, Katrina Hudson, 22, and Kevin Hudson, 17; and Robert Raber, Jr., of Wetzel County, W.Va.

