TORONTO Canada's Competition Bureau said on Monday it will review Loblaw's proposed C$12.4 billion ($11.9 billion) acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart, and that it was difficult to say how long the review would take.

The watchdog's mandate allows it to block deals that would likely result in a substantial lessening of competition.

($1 = $1.0391 Canadian)

