PARIS Total (TOTF.PA) is keeping its 25-percent stake in Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) Shtokman offshore gas project and there are no talks ongoing over the ownership structure of the consortium, a Total spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it would review the composition of the consortium to develop the Shtokman offshore gas field next month.

"The target is to successfully conclude talks at the end of June," the spokeswoman said, referring to the review currently in place, which has raised uncertainties over the project.

"What we are discussing is the optimization of a 100-percent liquefied natural gas project," she added.

Total owns 25 percent, Statoil (STL.OL) 24 percent and Gazprom the remainder of Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields which is located 550 kilometers (340 miles) offshore in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea.

