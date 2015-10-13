Activist investor Ancora Advisors on Tuesday ramped up pressure on Shutterfly Inc, saying in a letter that the digital imaging company has failed to quickly address concerns that shareholders voiced earlier this year, and threatened another proxy fight.

Ancora's escalation of pressure on Shutterfly comes after another activist investor, Marathon Partners, won two board seats in a proxy battle with the company at its annual meeting this year.

In the letter, addressed to company Chairman Philip Marineau, Ancora says that Shutterfly has not addressed three key concerns that shareholders have previously voiced: corporate strategy, capital allocation and compensation.

Ancora had an 0.28 percent stake in Shutterfly as of the end of June.

"If the board is unwilling to implement meaningful changes to its current corporate strategy, capital allocation plans, and compensation policies, then we believe another active proxy season is inevitable come 2016," Ancora said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.

Shutterfly shares have fallen 8 percent year to date.

The company was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Christian Plumb)