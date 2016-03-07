NEW YORK A shareholder of Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY.O) said in a letter on Monday that the digital imaging company's board of directors should form a special committee to explore strategic alternatives, including the sale of the company.

Ancora Advisors LLC joins another shareholder, EastBay Asset Management, in pushing Shutterfly to explore the sale of the $1.6 billion company following its disclosure last month that it received a buyout offer from a private equity firm.

Shutterfly did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the letter.

