FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Siemens, Bombardier rail JVs to be headquartered in Berlin: sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 2, 2017 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

Siemens, Bombardier rail JVs to be headquartered in Berlin: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland on May 22, 2017.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens and Bombardier are set to agree to headquarter both of their planned transportation joint ventures in Berlin, two people close to the matter said.

Siemens' supervisory board was due to sign off on the deal on Wednesday, the people said.

The two companies plan to bundle their rail signaling and rolling-stock divisions in two separate joint ventures in a deal that would give the two added heft to compete against Chinese rail giant CRRC.

Bombardier Transportation declined to comment, while Siemens was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Markus Wacket and Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.