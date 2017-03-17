European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) issued a $7.5 billion bond, its second-largest placement to date, to fund acquisitions including Mentor Graphics and to finance outstanding and matured debt, it said in a statement on Friday.
"Due to the high demand, the company obtained very good interest-rate conditions over all maturities," Siemens said.
It said total investor demand was $15.1 billion, and about 83 percent was allocated to U.S. investors, with the rest placed with investors from Europe and Asia.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.