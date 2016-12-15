Siemens logo is pictured on a CT scan in the manufacturing plant of Siemens Healthineers in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT Some influential members of Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) supervisory board favor former SAP (SAPG.DE) co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe to replace Chairman Gerhard Cromme in 2018, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources.

No decision has been made on the matter, the magazine said in a summary of an article to be published on Friday.

Cromme, a former CEO of German steelmaker Krupp, has been on Siemens' supervisory board since 2003. He has said he would stay on at Siemens until his contract runs out in 2018.

Snabe was co-CEO of business software maker SAP alongside Bill McDermott for four years from 2010. He was appointed to Siemens's supervisory board in October 2013 to add expertise as the engineering group looks to expand in industrial software.

Siemens declined to comment.

