The company logo of Siemens is pictured after an annual news conference in Berlin November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT German industrial conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said on Friday it would end its listing on the New York Stock Exchange SI.N in the middle of May.

"The last trading day of the ADSs (American Depositary Receipts) on the NYSE is currently expected to be on or about May 15, 2014," the company said in a statement.

Siemens had announced the plans in January, but left open when the delisting would occur.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)