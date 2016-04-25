Tesla jumps after Elon Musk teases commercial truck, pickup
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company expects to unveil its planned commercial truck in September.
HANOVER, Germany German industrial group Siemens will continue to buy software companies to beef up its core industrial business, its board member with responsibility for its digital factory division said on Monday.
"Will we continue to invest in acquisitions? Definitely, yes," Klaus Helmrich told a news conference when asked whether Siemens would continue to buy so-called product lifecycle management software firms at the rate it has been doing.
Siemens agreed in January to buy U.S. engineering software firm CD-adapco for $970 million, the latest in a string of acquisitions of companies that help manage products from inception through to service or disposal.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company expects to unveil its planned commercial truck in September.
SAN FRANCISCO Help Wanted: A chief operating officer to help change a Silicon Valley giant's now-notorious "bro" culture, but who can thrive in a power dynamic that hands the boss overwhelming control.