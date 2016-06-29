Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
FRANKFURT Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) wind power and renewables unit is confident of maintaining its improved profit margin for the rest of the fiscal year to end-September, the head of the unit said.
Wind power and renewables had a profit margin of 9.4 percent in the quarter to end-March, compared with 2.8 percent for fiscal 2015, when it suffered from fierce price competition in offshore wind farms and high costs for ramping up production.
"I'm quite comfortable that we will maintain that margin throughout the fiscal year," the unit's chief, Markus Tacke, told analysts on Wednesday during a presentation monitored by Reuters via webcast.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.