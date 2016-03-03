Post Holdings set to buy Britain's Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal: source
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
VIENNA Siemens' healthcare unit is interested in further takeovers, the chief executive of the business, which is in the process of getting legally separated from the rest of the company, said.
For Siemens healthcare acquisitions are "a means to an end", Bernd Montag said at a press conference on Thursday. "We are definitely hungry, but not for the sake of growth ... but when it fits to the strategy we have laid out."
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.