VIENNA Siemens' healthcare unit is interested in further takeovers, the chief executive of the business, which is in the process of getting legally separated from the rest of the company, said.

For Siemens healthcare acquisitions are "a means to an end", Bernd Montag said at a press conference on Thursday. "We are definitely hungry, but not for the sake of growth ... but when it fits to the strategy we have laid out."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)