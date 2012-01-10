NEW YORK/FRANKFURT German engineering group Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) will have a harder time reaching the 2012 targets it set out in November because of customers' worries about the European debt crisis and pricing pressure in several businesses, the conglomerate's finance chief said on Tuesday.

"2012 targets remain in place," CFO Joe Kaeser told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday in New York. "The environment has not materially worsened (but) there has been less margin for error in order for us to meet our assumptions that we gave out in November."

Asked if Siemens' targets would be harder to reach, he said: "That would be a correct statement."

Kaeser said that revenue growth would likely be at the lower end of the company's projected range of 3-5 percent in 2012. Siemens, a bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, has forecast flat profit growth for 2012.

"We need to see how big the recovery will be in the second half and what the strong dollar will do for us. It's probably more 3 (percent) than 5, but it's probably too early to differentiate."

Analysts, on average, expect Siemens, which is set to report first-quarter results on January 24, to show fiscal 2012 sales of just under 76 billion euros ($97 billion, up from 2011's 73.5 billion ($94 billion).

To view Kaeser's interview with Reuters Insider, click:

reut.rs/yWUC4r

CUSTOMERS 'ON THE SIDELINES'

Global industrial companies, including Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) and United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) have said in recent weeks they expect Western European economies to fall into recession this year. General Electric Co (GE.N), a Siemens rival, has said it will take a charge to restructure some European operations.

In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, recent data have shown slumping industrial orders, suggesting recent strength in exports may not last amid a European debt crisis that has shaken investor and consumer confidence.

"People have been on the sidelines ordering new equipment and new solutions because they didn't know what the outcome would be on the European debt crisis," the Siemens CFO said.

Kaeser said Siemens expects the first and second quarters to be sluggish but anticipates a recovery in the second half of the year, helped in part by a rebounding U.S. economy.

To reach Siemens' full-year targets, the conglomerate's short-cycle businesses, like industrial automation and parts of its drives business, need to hold up, he said. These businesses are currently meeting expectations, but competitors are aggressive on pricing in areas such as medical imaging, renewable energy and power transmission.

Separately, Kaeser said he was not surprised that inventories of lighting products were building, after rival Philips Electronics NV (PHG.AS) said it expected to take charges for inventory that it could not move in a weak consumer lighting market.

Siemens' light bulb unit, Osram, is performing to expectations though well below its peaks, and the company is "not too eager" to pursue an initial public offering of the unit in the near term.

"It's just not the time," Kaeser said. "When the timing is right, we'll renew our approach to get that asset to ... become a stand-alone company."

Siemens shares closed at 75.75 in European trading, unchanged after trading lower for much of the session.

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York and Marilyn Gerlach in Frankfurt; additional reporting by Nicola Leske in New York and Jens Hack in Munich. Editing by Gunna Dickson)