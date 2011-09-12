FRANKFURT Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is to postpone a planned multi-billion euro listing of its Osram light bulb unit until next year, sources close to the deal said, as weak and unpredictable markets dent hopes of many deals being done in Europe in the fourth quarter.

The move follows a decision by German chemicals and real estate conglomerate Evonik EVON.UL, which sources said on Friday had decided to push back a planned stock market flotation expected to raise as much as $7 billion.

Following a slump in stock exchanges worldwide, Siemens no longer expected Osram to attract enough demand from investors to list at the price it had hoped, four sources from the financial and industry sectors said on Monday.

A Siemens spokesman said there were no changes to the company's plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

The listing of Osram, the world's second largest lighting maker after Philips (PHG.AS), had been slated for the European autumn but speculation had been growing it would postpone.

Osram's value has plunged since March, when Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate unveiled its plans to list the unit, taking a hit from worldwide economic uncertainty, tough competition and price declines.

NEXT WINDOW IN 2012?

Since tumbling at the start of August, European stock markets .FTEU3 have yo-yoed on euro zone debt worries, and are now around 17 percent lower than when Spain's Banca Civica BCIV.MC completed the last big pre-summer listing on July 19.

Hopes of a September IPO market revival have been dashed by this instability, with several firms, including Polish utility PGE'S PGEP.WA green energy unit, putting their plans on hold indefinitely while others have pushed them back a month in hope of markets improving.

But bankers predict Europe's beleaguered new listings market is likely to be quiet for the rest of the year, with many companies now looking as far ahead as spring 2012 as the next likely chance to launch offerings.

"I don't expect any big IPOs over the next few weeks," said one equity capital markets banker. "Everybody hopes that the market will calm down by year-end. Next spring will hopefully be another window of opportunity."

Siemens has said it would remain a major long-term investor in non-core Osram after the IPO but wants to avoid the heavy costs of making it fit to compete with Asian rivals.

Some expect it could look at an alternative way to exit if it does not go ahead with an IPO, including possibly demerging Osram and giving the shares to existing Siemens shareholders, a move taken by Bayer (BAYGn.DE) when it spun off specialty chemicals unit Lanxess (LXSG.DE).

Deutsche Bank, UBS and Goldman Sachs are running the Osram offering.

(Reporting By Alexander Huebner, Philipp Halstrick, Frank Siebelt, Edward Taylor and Jens Hack in Frankfurt and Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by David Cowell)