The Pfizer logo is seen next to a U.S. flag in a conference room at their world headquarters in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

FRANKFURT Germany's Siemens agreed to cooperate with Pfizer on diagnostic tests for therapeutic products across the U.S. drugmaker's pipeline.

Siemens said in a statement on Monday it would be one of Pfizer's collaboration partners to develop and provide in vitro diagnostic tests for use in clinical studies and, potentially, eventual global commercialization with Pfizer products.

It did not disclose financial details.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)