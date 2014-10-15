Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
MUNICH Engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is cutting 1,200 jobs at its German energy business on weak demand for power plant equipment and maintenance, radio station Bayerischer Rundfunk reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.
Siemens confirmed that it planned "personnel adjustments" at the business but declined to say how many jobs would go because it wants to negotiate with workers first.
Siemens unveiled a major corporate overhaul this year after lagging big competitors like General Electric (GE.N) and Philips (PHG.AS) in terms of innovation and profitability and ousting its chief executive in a boardroom battle.
Lisa Davis, who was named the new head of Siemens' energy business as part of the overhaul, told a German newspaper earlier this month that the group could shut some factories because it expects low profit margins at the division in the next couple of years.
Siemens, Germany's second-biggest company by market value, also said workers at its baggage handling and postal automation unit also faced cuts. Siemens called off a planned sale of the unit in June.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Keith Weir)
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.