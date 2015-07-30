A Siemens logo is pictured on an office building of Siemens AG in Munich May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/Files

FRANKFURT German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) expects to reach the low end of its industrial profit target range of 10-11 percent over the full year, it reiterated after posting a 9.5 percent margin for the fiscal third quarter to end-June.

Chief Executive Joe Kaeser and Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said they had seen improvements in July that gave them confidence in meeting the target.

Kaeser said, however, Siemens was seeing "pockets of aggressive pricing behavior" in large turbines and medical imaging, and was being careful in its view of its business in China for the rest of the calendar year.

