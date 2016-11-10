AltaGas to buy WGL Holdings for about C$8.4 billion
Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
MUNICH German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) sees an opportunity to profit from increased infrastructure investment in the United States following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the presidential election, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"Give him a chance, let's see what we can do together and take the positive out of it," Joe Kaeser said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.
Trains-to-turbines group Siemens employs 50,000 people and makes $22 billion in revenues in the United States, its single biggest market, accounting for a quarter of its total sales.
Kaeser added that he was unconcerned by Trump's plans to focus on fossil fuel-based energy sources at the likely expense of solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy, saying Siemens' strategy did not depend on government subsidies.
Siemens is merging its wind-power business with that of Spain's Gamesa (GAM.MC) to create the world's biggest maker of wind farms.
FRANKFURT German industrial group Siemens will shortly start picking banks to organize a stock market listing of its healthcare business, which could be valued at up to 37 billion euros ($40 billion) including debt, three people close to the matter said.
NEW YORK/MONTREAL A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.