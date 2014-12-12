FRANKFURT Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) former finance chief Heinz-Joachim Neubuerger has agreed to pay the company 2.5 million euros ($3.1 million) to settle a civil suit over his role in one of Germany's biggest-ever corporate bribery scandals, Siemens said.

The German engineering group has sought to recover damages from 11 former top managers and supervisory board members for failing to stop illegal practices and bribery that forced it to pay more than $1.3 billion to settle corruption probes in the United States and Germany in 2008.

It already reached agreements with 10 of them, including its former chairman and chief executive, totaling 20 million euros and leaving only its suit against Neubuerger pending.

It had demanded 15 million euros from Neubuerger but said in the invitation to its annual general meeting on Friday that it found its former executive could not afford to pay that much and that it aimed to limit further costs and media attention caused by the drawn-out legal dispute.

"Enforcement of the claim for 15 million euros would destroy the economic existence of Mr. Neubuerger," it said, adding that even with the 2.5 million now agreed he would have to give up a large part of his personal as­sets to come up with enough money.

The settlement will however be paid in part by being set off against claims that Neubuerger has against Siemens, such as claims to dividends from bonus shares to which he is still entitled, it said, without providing exact figures.

Siemens declined to say how much Neubuerger would end up having to pay out of his own pocket.

Siemens also said that its insurers would give back half the funds, about 2.5 million euros, set aside for the defence costs of former board members.

The settlement with Neubuerger will have to be approved by Siemens' shareholders at its annual general meeting in January.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Michael Urquhart)