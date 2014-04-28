Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
FRANKFURT A new strategy to be unveiled by Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on May 7 will include thousands of job cuts, Germany's Manager Magazin Online reported on Monday, citing several senior Siemens managers.
It said the strategy would see Siemens' four main divisions - Industry, Energy, Healthcare and Infrastructure & Cities - dismantled, creating a flatter hierarchy and resulting in job cuts of roughly between 5,000-10,000.
It also said Siemens would announce an acquisition in the energy sector worth at least 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), separate to the deal with Alstom (ALSO.PA) currently being considered by Siemens.
The sale of its postal automation and baggage handling business will also be announced in May, Manager Magazin said.
Siemens declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 0.7227 Euros)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.