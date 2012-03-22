Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N) SIG.L, parent of Kay Jewelers and H.Samuel, gave a quarterly sales forecast that suggested its torrid pace of growth was slowing, hurt by weakness at its British retail chains.

Signet expects sales at stores open at least a year to be up by a low-single-digit percentage this quarter, which includes Valentine's Day on February 14, a major event for jewelers.

British same-store sales increased in the fourth quarter ended on January 28, which included the Christmas holidays. But they fell 3.1 percent in February, compared with a 7.6 percent jump at the much larger U.S. division.

Hit by austerity measures that have curbed consumer spending, the British division, which includes the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones chains, has lagged its U.S. counterpart for a number of years.

Signet said in a statement that there was no projected short-term improvement in the British economy.

The company estimated first-quarter earnings of between 88 cents and 93 cents per share, below the 94 cents Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Signet shares were down 3.2 percent at $49.60 in premarket trading in New York and fell 2 percent in London.

Still, Signet posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by price increases and more exclusive merchandise.

The U.S. division, which accounts for more than 80 percent of sales, has been on a hot streak. More mid-income shoppers are again buying jewelry at stores like Kay, while affluent consumers are frequenting higher-end chains like Jared, which Signet also owns.

Signet's U.S. same-store sales rose 8.3 percent during the holiday quarter. In Britain, where the company gets 19 percent of its sales, same-store sales rose 1.7 percent.

Companywide, sales rose 6.6 percent to $1.35 billion.

Net income rose to $156.6 million, or $1.79 per share, from $105.4 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. The results beat Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Signet raised its quarterly dividend 20 percent to 12 cents.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)