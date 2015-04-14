Urs Burkard, representative of the majority shareholders of Swiss chemicals group Sika addresses the company's shareholder meeting in the town of Baar April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Paul Haelg, chairman of the board of Swiss chemicals group Sika addresses the company's shareholder meeting in the town of Baar April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BAAR, Switzerland Sika won support to foil a sale of a majority stake to France's Saint-Gobain at an investor meeting on Tuesday, though a lengthy court and regulatory battle for control of the Swiss chemicals firm still looms.

A seven-hour shareholder meeting was the latest chapter in an attempted 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.8 billion) takeover of Sika by Saint-Gobain which is opposed by the Swiss firm's management and many board members.

The two rivals camps -- Switzerland's wealthy Burkard-Schenker family on the one side, and the company's management along with much of its board on the other -- have spent four months waging a public battle over the deal.

On Tuesday, board members including chairman Paul Haelg who are marshalling opposition to Saint-Gobain were reelected easily, and the family's candidate was blocked. Shareholders also agreed on another investor meeting, to be held on July 24, backing a request by the family.

Both sides have hired an army of advisers including some of Switzerland's most prominent securities lawyers to fight their respective corners.

"Today is about nothing less than Sika's future and that of its 17,000 employees," Haelg told 675 shareholders at the company's regular investor meeting, which was transferred to a larger venue due to the public interest over the takeover.

The controlling Burkard-Schenker family owns just over 16 percent of Sika's shares, but holds a majority of the company's voting rights because of a dual-stock system.

Haelg said the company would curb the Burkard-Schenker's voting stake to five percent on several key issues, which severed the family's ability to vote down rebellious board members in order to pave the way for the deal.

Haelg said board members had hammered out an alternative aimed at giving the family a premium, but was also in the company's best interest. Haelg did not elaborate on the alternative.

"What the board is doing here is simply expropriation, robbing us of our votes and our right of control over Sika," said Urs Burkard, a representative of the family who sits on the company's board. He threatened further legal action.

His comments, including accusing the company's management of being "headless", were met with some boos and sporadic applause.

While the family owns a controlling stake and Saint-Gobain is not legally required to make an offer to Sika's minority shareholders, prominent investors including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have moved to force the French building materials firm to do so.

Saint-Gobain, which did not speak at the meeting, said in a statement it was "determined" to implement the deal and was confident that Swiss courts would back the family's position.

Sika shares, which have nearly recouped losses suffered following the announcement of the sale in December, were suspended from trading for most of Tuesday.

(Reporting By Oliver Hirt in Baar; additional reporting by Katharina Bart and Paul Arnold in Zurich; writing by Katharina Bart.; Editing by Keith Weir and Susan Thomas)