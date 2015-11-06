DUBAI Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said it does not expect any immediate layoffs as a result of its takeover of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), which closed Friday.

Dan Nelson, a Lockheed spokesman, said the company would now review all operations in order to look at ways to improve efficiency and affordability.

Dan Schultz, president of Lockheed's new Sikorsky unit, said the company planned to "lift and shift" much of Sikorsky's current structure as it is integrated into Lockheed's Missions Systems and Training business, or MST. Sikorksy's headquarters would remain in Connecticut, he said.

Schultz said the new unit would help Lockheed expand its presence in over a dozen new countries and give it access to commercial markets. He said Saudi Arabia and the U.S. government hoped to finalize a deal for 10 MH-60R helicopters by year end.

