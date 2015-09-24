UK's health regulator suspended the sales of silicone implants made by Brazil's Silimed and recommended that none of the devices be implanted until further advice.

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and other European regulators are testing the products after the German Notified Body found contamination on some devices during an inspection in the company's manufacturing plant in Brazil.

Silicone implants for plastic surgery, urological implants and other surgical devices are among the suspended devices, the MHRA said on Wednesday.

Silimed is preparing a technical note to show that its products are in compliance with national and international norms and standards, and will send it to European health authorities, the company said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The company added that there was no need for a recall at the moment and that the issue was restricted to the European Union.

The suspension comes five years after French authorities disclosed that one of the top breast implant makers in the world, Poly Implant Prothèse, was not using medical-grade silicone in its implants, earning its president, Jean-Claude Mas, a four-year jail sentence in December 2013.

Silimed is the third-largest implant maker in the world, according to the company's website.

