Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
NEW YORK Investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP is close to a deal in buying IPC Systems Inc, a communications company for financial trading, for more than $1.1 billion including debt, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.
IPC is owned by Silver Lake Partners LP, a technology-focused private-equity firm. Silver Lake bought IPC from Goldman Sachs Group's private equity arm in 2006 for about $800 million.
Silver Lake started exploring a sale of IPC earlier this year, and a deal with Centerbridge could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.
In October, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Silver Lake was looking to sell IPC. [ID:nL6N0RX4J6].
Representatives for Centerbridge, Silver Lake and IPC Systems could not immediately be reached for comment.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.