LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - IFC Films has purchased the North American rights to the thriller "Simon Killer," TheWrap has confirmed.

Directed by Antonio Campos and starring Brady Corbet, the film centers on a recent college student who travels to France where he meets and becomes involved with a prostitute. Campos wrote the screenplay for the film. He is a co-founder of the filmmaker collective Borderline Films, which was behind last year's Sundance breakout "Martha Marcy May Marlene."

In a generally favorable review, the Guardian's Jeremy Kay wrote, "'Simon Killer' is a difficult, dark ride. It's well acted but a little flabby and internalized in places, punctuated by unsettling stroboscopic digital wipes and distinguished by a seductive, urgent score and soundtrack."